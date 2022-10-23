Quantum (QUA) Trading 77.1% Higher This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00022186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 77.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $181,078.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,159.97 or 1.00006236 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003507 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00045621 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022727 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.25021729 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,060.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

