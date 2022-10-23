Qualtrics International (XM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Qualtrics International to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $47.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Several equities analysts have commented on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 416.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,446 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

