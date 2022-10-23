Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $287.98 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $287.98 million and approximately $41.49 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00014064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.47 or 0.06960949 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00082989 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00061499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00025544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,382,236 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.