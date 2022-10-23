Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Boosted by Stifel Firstegy

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $839.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 10.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 212.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 407.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 58.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 85.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

