Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NOA opened at $10.97 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 293,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 38,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 117,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

