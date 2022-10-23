Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Lifted by Cormark

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of ALS opened at C$20.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.20. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$14.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$992.32 million and a PE ratio of 27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.80 million.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

