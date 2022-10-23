PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $238.90

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.90 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 222.50 ($2.69). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 229.50 ($2.77), with a volume of 502,001 shares.

PureTech Health Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 202.54. The company has a market capitalization of £648.01 million and a PE ratio of -13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

