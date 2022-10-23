Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.42.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.81 on Friday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

