ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.78. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

