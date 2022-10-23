Prom (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.61 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Prom has a market capitalization of $90.49 million and $2.61 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.50 or 0.00028643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,205.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00046508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022745 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.42951064 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,414,652.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

