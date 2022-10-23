Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Pretium Resources
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
