Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Critical Review

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -3.01% -2.25% -1.88% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $16.90 million 1.64 -$1.41 million N/A N/A Novonix $6.11 million 84.03 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares Polar Power and Novonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Polar Power and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Polar Power has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novonix beats Polar Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through a direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

