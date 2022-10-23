PLC Ultima Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.15 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 22% against the US dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $3.15 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,803.58 or 0.09401277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

