Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pivotree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Pivotree Stock Up 1.1 %

CVE PVT opened at C$3.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Pivotree has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$5.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.54.

Insider Activity at Pivotree

About Pivotree

In related news, insider BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. sold 453,000 shares of Pivotree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$1,585,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,647,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,265,812.50.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

