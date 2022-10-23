Pirate Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $52,661.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $75.86 million and $52,661.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00269551 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00099244 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00066596 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,343,698 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.