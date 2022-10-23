Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 537,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $264.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

