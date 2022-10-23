Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

