Peterson Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peterson Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $187.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.