Peterson Wealth Management Sells 2,737 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -152.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

