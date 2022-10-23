Peterson Wealth Management Sells 16,634 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

