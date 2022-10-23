Peterson Wealth Management Sells 1,040 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peterson Wealth Management cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.4% during the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.9 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $478.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.66 and its 200 day moving average is $507.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

