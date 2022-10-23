Peterson Wealth Management Invests $779,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,128 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 240.2% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 46,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $337,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.74.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

