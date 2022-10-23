Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Stake Lessened by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDOT. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 91,871 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,491 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,668,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE PDOT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

