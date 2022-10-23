PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 5.7% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

