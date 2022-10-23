PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT Lowered to $15.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.22.

NYSE:PMT opened at $12.04 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -97.41%.

In related news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

