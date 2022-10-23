PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.19.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

PayPal stock opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $255.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

