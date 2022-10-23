Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $21,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

