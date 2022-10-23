PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $4.38 on Top Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $641.85 million and approximately $20.31 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00022875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.50 or 0.27844359 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010875 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 339,969,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,498,608 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

