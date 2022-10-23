Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.52 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.60 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OXM traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.48. 155,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.