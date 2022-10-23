Oxen Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $91,592.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,203.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00272024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00120782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00747756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00567078 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00245410 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,402,064 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.