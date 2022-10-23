Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.88. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.