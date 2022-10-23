Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Orion Office REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.
About Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
