Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0908 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $62.73 million and $2.64 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,184.09 or 0.99987975 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003502 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00045702 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

