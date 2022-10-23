Oppenheimer Trims Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Target Price to $152.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $133.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.