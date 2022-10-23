Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Hits $186.91 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $186.91 million and $12.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.20 or 0.06835390 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082079 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars.

