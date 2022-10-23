OMG Network (OMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.23 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00008144 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $219.26 million and $22.23 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007476 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000191 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

