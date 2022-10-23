Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olaplex from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olaplex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Olaplex has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $30.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 76.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 93.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 306,571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 874,630 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 121.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

