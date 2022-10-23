Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olaplex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Olaplex stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

