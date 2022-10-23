Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olaplex from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.42.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the second quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 17.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,983 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

