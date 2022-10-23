Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0588 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $295.56 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.53 or 0.06836097 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00082119 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00060994 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

