NVR (NYSE:NVR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,582.00.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $4,046.65 on Thursday. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,237.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $82.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 484.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVR by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVR by 151.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

