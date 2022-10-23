Norwood Financial Corp Sells 35 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 1.6% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,993. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.15. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

