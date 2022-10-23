Norwood Financial Corp Buys 95 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

