Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.33. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

