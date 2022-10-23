Northland Securities Increases Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Price Target to $10.00

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $115.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.