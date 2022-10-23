Northland Securities Increases Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Price Target to $10.00

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Sono-Tek Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $115.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
