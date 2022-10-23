Northland Securities Increases Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Price Target to $10.00

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTKGet Rating) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sono-Tek Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $115.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

