Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Receives C$14.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$11.60 to C$8.80 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$14.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Nomad Royalty Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The company has a market cap of C$594.42 million and a PE ratio of 967.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.43. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$11.04.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

