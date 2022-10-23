NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBFGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Up 0.3 %

NDRBF opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. NIBE Industrier AB has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.45.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

