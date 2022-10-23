NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

