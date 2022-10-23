Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $27,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Insider Activity

Newmont Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.