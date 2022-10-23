New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NJR opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 58.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 452.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

